Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 22, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 22, 2023:

  • Wilridge Jackson, Jaleesa Tarita – Aggravated Assault of Date, Family Member or Household Member with a Weapon 
  • Thomas, Shani – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member 
  • Tilley, Malinda Bell – Hold for Montgomery County 
  • Roddey, Weston Riley – Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Thomas, Jordan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member 
  • Herman, Michael Douglas – Assault of a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation 
  • Figueroa, Anthony – Murder 
  • Hampton, Billy John – Possession of a Controlled Substance 
  • Powell, Draven Lee – Assault/Family Violence
  • Russell, Kyle – Violation of Bond or Protective Order 
