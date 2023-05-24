Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 22, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 22, 2023:
- Wilridge Jackson, Jaleesa Tarita – Aggravated Assault of Date, Family Member or Household Member with a Weapon
- Thomas, Shani – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Tilley, Malinda Bell – Hold for Montgomery County
- Roddey, Weston Riley – Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Thomas, Jordan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Herman, Michael Douglas – Assault of a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Figueroa, Anthony – Murder
- Hampton, Billy John – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Powell, Draven Lee – Assault/Family Violence
- Russell, Kyle – Violation of Bond or Protective Order