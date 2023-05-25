Anna Marie Hobbs, 78, of Baytown, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her residence in Baytown, Texas, surrounded by family. Anna was born on October 1, 1944 to the late Luther Stockman and Esther Flowers in Baytown, Texas. Anna was a faithful servant to her Lord by serving as Lala, Nini, Mini, and Fluffy Nini to all her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, her music, sitting in her garage, smoking her cigarette and drinking her coffee. Anna will be missed by all who loved her.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Sam Rozell Jr. and Raymond Hobbs.; daughter, Robin Normington; son, Timothy Lee Rozell; sister, Molly Anderson; grandchildren, Sara Kelly, Clinton Kelly, Caden Kelly, Cameron Kelly, Marcos Kelly, and Eli Ortegon; uncle, BT Dunlap; and, aunt, Anna Dunlap.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rickey Dunlap of Houston, Texas, Rickey Hobbs and wife Eva of Baytown, Texas; daughters, Rosie Leimer of Baytown, Texas, Patty Blair and husband Warren of Baytown, Texas; brother Don Stockman of Baytown, Texas; sister, Terry Gaines and husband Mike of Mt. Belvieu, Texas; grandchildren, Chance Kelly and wife Amanda, Gregory Wied and wife Jennifer, Tiffany Lawrence and husband Derrick, Sammi Meyers and husband Justin, Emily Green and husband Levi, Robin Ortegon and husband Javier, Eva Kelly, Gynavohn Kelly, and Kimberly Hoffman; great grandchildren, Caleb Kelly, Chance Kelly, Hagen Green, Cadli Green, Alexander Wied, Gavin Lawrence, Luca Lawrence, Lana Lawrence, Thomas Ferguson, Abigail Meyers, Gunner Meyers, Olivia Ortegon, Ezekiel Ortegon, Vicente Ortegon, Candelario Ortegon, and Everleigh Morris; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 1:00 pm at Bracken cemetery in Honey Island, Texas with Chaplin Mark Downs officiating. Interment to follow at Bracken cemetery in Honey Island, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin from 12:00 pm until service time at Bracken cemetery.

Honoring Anna as pallbearers are Chance Kelly, Gregory Wied, Warren Blair, Tandy Baswell, Ed Taylor, Derrick Lawrence, and Mike Gaines.

