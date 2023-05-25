Teen summer of fun coming to the Liberty Municipal Library

Area teens are invited to get together with friends for six weeks of fun at the Liberty Municipal Library this summer. The teen readers group will enjoy a different activity each week, and events will include exciting Nintendo Switch electronic game tournaments, an outdoor Nerf battle, craft day, movie day, and an afternoon of board and card games.

Teens can also get creative in a contest to see who can design the most interesting bookmark, and at the end of the program there will be a final Switch tournament and pizza party where prizes will be awarded to participants.

Registration can be completed online now at the library’s Facebook, Instagram or online catalog site, (see web addresses below), or in person at the library circulation desk. The first day to check out books and pick up reading logs and bookmark supplies will be Monday, June 12. All weekly events will be held on Friday afternoons at 2 p.m.

The first activity day will be Friday, June 16, when teens will show off their Mario Kart gaming skills in a rousing tournament. June 23 will find teens competing in a fierce but fun Nerf battle on the south lawn of the Humphreys Cultural Center.

June 30 will be craft day and Teen Librarian Jill Daniel will channel the teens’ energy into the creative realm. On July 1 teens will turn in their bookmark entries. July 7 will feature a movie event, and July 14 will be game day with a selection of board and card games for teens to master.

July 21 will be the final event day and teens will rally for a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament, then chow down on everyone’s favorite party food—pizza. Prizes will also be awarded at the party.

The winner of the bookmark contest will be determined by popular vote, and the winning entry will be prominently displayed at the library and on the library’s Facebook page. A limited number of color duplicates will be laminated and made available for library patrons to take home.

This is the QR code to scan to open the library’s registration summer program form.

Registration forms are available on these sites: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyMunicipalLibrary/; https://liberty.ploud.net/; or https://www.instagram.com/libertymunicipallibrary/?hl=en. Look for the Google Docs link to open the registration form. Or scan the QR code to open the registration page. For those without internet access, the staff will assist with registration.

For more information on the teen summer of fun, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901. The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street, inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center.

