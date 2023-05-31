Liberty County Housing Authority executive director indicted

Ryan Daniel, executive director of the Liberty County Housing Authority, has been indicted by a Liberty County grand jury on two charges that are related to previous indictments against the former Housing Authority Chairman Klint Bush, who is being held without bond in the Liberty County Jail on five indictments.

Daniel, who has already been arrested and bonded out of jail, is charged with Abuse of Official Capacity, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, and Housing Authority Interested Commissioners. According to the Texas Local Government Code, Section 392.042, the latter charge pertains to Housing Authority commissioners lacking the authority to have dealings with a housing project for a pecuniary gain.

The charge against Daniel alleges that he obtained a pecuniary gain from two LCHA properties, namely 108 Pear Street, Daisetta, and 2644 Cornell, Liberty. Both properties were previously owned by the Liberty County Housing Authority but were later sold to private owners. The details of these transactions are not mentioned in the indictments.

The indictment for Abuse of Official Capacity alleges that Daniel “intentionally and knowingly misuse[d] government property, namely U.S. currency, that had come into his custody and possession by virtue of his office and employment.”

The bond conditions set by 253rd State District Judge, the Honorable Chap Cain, allows Daniel to be released on bonds totaling $7,500 but requiring that he has no contact with three other witnesses in the case and all Liberty County Housing Authority board members who were and are members of the board from 2019 to 2022.

Daniel is being represented by Houston attorney Cordt Akers. Bluebonnet News contacted Akers’ office to request a comment about the indictment against Daniel, but the call has so far been unreturned.

A mugshot of Daniel is not available on the Liberty County Jail website at this time.

