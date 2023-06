The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 29, 2023:

Stocks, Daniel – Arson Intending to Damage Habitat or Place of Worship

Clinton, Joshlin Mathew – Criminal Mischief and Hold for Harris County-Theft

Dennis, Donaldo Garay – Driving While Intoxicated

Jordan, Cassity Nicole – Forgery

