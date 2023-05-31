Plum Grove swears in three new council members, later rescinds appointment of one

Plum Grove City Council canvassed the May 6 election results and swore in three new council members Tuesday night, one of whom was appointed to fill the unexpired term of resigning Position 2 Councilman Ralph Salinas. However, City leaders now say that the appointment of Jacob Pouncey, the 18-year-old son of City Secretary Melissa “Missy” Pouncey, is not legitimate.

The controversy around the appointment is be due to the two seated council members – outgoing Position 3 Councilman Froy Ortiz and outgoing Position 5 Councilwoman Diana Chunn – making the appointment without a quorum, as two other council members – Deborah Bell and Israel Lopez – were not present. The controversy is not as a result of the family connection between the city secretary and the appointee.

Pouncey’s appointment came before the swearing-in of newly-elected Position 3 Councilwoman Danielle Enloe and Position 5 Councilman Kevin Lee.

During the discussion that led to Pouncey’s appointment, City Secretary Missy Pouncey asked the audience, “Is anyone interested in the position?”

Residents looked around the room and among themselves. The room was silent until Jacob Pouncey raised his hand and announced that he was interested in the seat on Council. The two seated council members then appointed and swore in Pouncey as a member of the City Council.

Immediately, residents were skeptical and concerned that this might be unethical.

“I served on the City Council for five years They are trying to cover something up. I’m not sure what it is. Having the secretary and her son serving the city together should be a conflict of interest. We need a city attorney present at these meetings. Nothing they are doing seems legal,” said Sharon Reed, a longtime Plum Grove resident and former council member.

Due to strained finances, the City has not had a City Attorney present at most recent meetings.

Danielle Enloe (right) was sworn in to her position on Plum Grove City Council.

Tuesday’s meeting was a continuation of the previous meeting on May 22 when Councilman Israel Lopez walked away without agreeing to a new election, causing the meeting to come to an abrupt end just 10 minutes after it started and preventing newly-elected council members from being sworn in on May 22.

The May 6 election resulted in a tied race between candidates for Position 1 – Deborah Ann Bell and Rodney Walker, each of whom had 32 votes. As neither is willing to concede the race, there will be a new election on June 24.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., only at Plum Grove City Hall. Early voting will take place on June 12-16, and June 20. Polls will be open on June 16 and 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the remaining days, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no early voting on June 19 as it is a federal holiday – Juneteenth.

In other business, Council agreed to allow ousted Councilwoman Diana Chunn to continue maintaining the city’s website. However, as there was a lack of a quorum, this action may also be illegitimate.

Bluebonnet News is seeking the legal opinion of Liberty County Attorney Matthew Poston. An update will be posted as new information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

