Hooray, Hornets: Hardin HS celebrates graduation

After years of hard work, perseverance and dedication, graduates from Hardin High School walked across the stage at Hornet Stadium on Friday, May 26, to receive their diplomas. For the first time ever in the history of Hardin High School, two people shared the title of class valedictorian – Madilyn Elizabeth Day and Kylee Michelle Land.

Before welcoming them to the stage for their speeches, High School Principal Stacy Tucker asked the graduates to treasure the evening as it mostly likely was the last time they all would be gathered in one place together.

“I encourage each of you to enjoy these fleeting moments with one another. While this may be the last time to sit side by side with one another, you will always be the Class of 2023. You will always have the memories that you’ve had together here at Hardin High School, and as you journey forth tonight as graduates and alumni of Hardin High School, I challenge each of you to remember that today, in this moment, you are the best that you can be,” he said. “Tomorrow and every tomorrow after, strive to be the better version of yourself than the previous day. I congratulate you for your amazing accomplishment.”

Madilyn Day stops to take a selfie with the rest of her graduating class after making her valedictorian speech. (Photo courtesy of Shonda Dryden)

In her speech, Madilyn Day thanked her family, friends and school staff, before turning her thanks to God.

“Most importantly, I thank God for all the opportunities and blessings he has brought me over the last 18 years, for extending me grace when I didn’t deserve it, and for getting me through every trial and tribulation. I am so grateful to serve a God whose love never runs out for the imperfect people like myself,” she said.

She told her fellow graduates that life is not always going to go as planned, and when you think you have it all figured out, you likely don’t.

“But whenever you get thrown off of your path, I hope you can remember that there is nothing that you can’t make it through and that there are better days you haven’t even dreamed of yet. Most importantly everything happens for a reason, even if we can’t quite understand it yet. You all have a unique purpose and if nobody else believes in you, I want you to know that I do,” Day said. “I Peter 1:6 (NLT) says, ‘Be truly glad. There is wonderful joy ahead, even though you must endure many trials for a little while.’ I feel like there is no better verse that sums up my senior year. We have all finally made it through the trials of high school and now it is time to see the wonderful joy that lies ahead of us. Class of 2023, it has been a pleasure knowing all of you and getting to spend all of these years growing up together. You have all taught me so much, and for that, I am so grateful. I love you all and can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of us.”

Kylee Land delivers her part of the valedictorian address on May 26. (Photo courtesy of Shonda Dryden)

Kylee Land encouraged her fellow graduates to set long-term and short-term goals, and then work to achieve them.

“The whole reason I am up here today, the whole reason for all my successes, the reason I am who I am is because of the goals I set for myself. Now when you set these goals, I want you to picture how you’re going to get there, your journey to achieve these accomplishments. Now that you have that in mind, I want you to completely erase it from your memory. I say this because when we set goals, we have these unrealistic views of how we are going to get there and what our life will look like,” she said. “Well, I can say from experience that you might think the journey will be easy or smooth sailing, but then life gets in the way and throws your plans for a loop. No matter what you do or what you’re trying to achieve, life will get in the way. But that’s okay. It is okay because no one’s life is perfect. And if people try to tell you that theirs is, they’re lying. I can guarantee you that everyone has had their battles with life, so do not feel discouraged when your battles lead you away from your perfect journey.”

Hardin High School graduated 77 students this year. The following is a list of all graduates in alphabetical order:

A – M

Kevin Israel Alvarez-Contreras, Mariana Avila, Candalario Bolanos Jr., Abrahm Christopher Cade, Kimberly Lynn Davie, Abbiegayle Grace Davila, Kameren Blayke Davila, Evelyn Jayne Dawson, Madilyn Elizabeth Day, Amber Dawn Duff, Madelyn Lorraine Fregia, Madison Alysse Gary, Kiah Rose Greiner, Andrew Dylan Guidry, Draven Michael Guidry, Kayla Elizabeth Harris, Riley Kohen Hawkins, Jordan Lane Hendricks, Joshua Avery Hessler, Baily Nicole Hill, Elyzabeth Jolea Huff, Harrison Aiden Jensen-Kelly, Robert Johnson, Shelbie Mattison Jones, Emily Anne Keeton, Sheron Nicole King, Kylee Michelle Land, Saige Marie LeNormand, Sofia Leone, Isabella Ruby Marberry, Nadia Lynn Marsh, Kaleb Matherne, Trinity Laneigh Mefferd, Cody Lane Mendenhall, Brier Makenzie Mills, Aaliyah Nicole Montez

N-Z

Noah Kyle Nash, Kylie Nichole Newkirk, Emily Nguyen, Gabrielle Lynn Odom, Angel Pantoja Jr., Reese Gabrielle Parker, Blake Adrian Parsons, Nathaniel Joseph Pineda, Tristan Isaiah Ponton, Zachery Dean Powell, Lahr Allen Randolph, Zachary Reed, Emma Grace Roberts, Colton Matthew Robinson, Josie Joleen Rollins, Brittany Savanah Rosas-Farias, Kenzie Chantell Settle, Makensie Rose Shirley, Juliana LaCour Smart, Jaden Nicholas Smith, Jonathan Michael Smith, Hayden Connor Sopchak, Elese Marie Spurlock, Wesley Thomas Stivers, Brianna Makay Stuart, Kadin Lee Swearingen, Landen Brady Taylor, Kendall Lee Thomas, Nolen Stewart Thompson, Alex Thornhill, Jules Paige Thonsgaard, Cody Ray Turner, Kimberly Jazmin Valdez-Guajardo, Emmanuel Rey Valencia, Chase Martin VanSchuyver, Ammon Ra Whalin, Gretchen Annette Wilkey, Alexis Danielle Williams, Alyssa Michelle Williams, Carson Trent Williams and Mason Markel Woods.

Hardin HS graduates perform the Alma Mater together one last time at graduation on May 26. (Photo by Alexia McCulloch) Hardin graduates stand to be recognized as scholarship recipients. (Photo courtesy of Shonda Dryden) Blake Parsons gives a thumbs-up as he walks to his place on the football field for Hardin High School’s graduation ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Shonda Dryden) Alexis Williams waves to her family and friends during graduation in Hardin. (Photo courtesy of Shonda Dryden) Alyssa Williams, walking behind her twin sister, waves to her family and friends at Hardin High School’s graduation ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Shonda Dryden) Hardin educators and graduations bow their heads to pray. (Photo by Alexia McCulloch)

