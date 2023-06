The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 3, 2023:

Buller, Chad Wesley – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Byford, Jason Denley – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Affidavit of Surety – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Pena, Eduardo – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Yarbo, Leahann Michelle – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Disorderly Conduct

Zuniga, Kenny – Public Intoxication

