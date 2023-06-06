Alberto “Albert” Jesus Chano, 64, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. He was born in Sinton, Texas, on December 16, 1958, to the late Jesus Alberto and Angelica Lara Chano. Albert resided in the Dayton area for the past twenty-two years. He made his career as a master plumber.

Albert pursued many interests, some of which included his love for dogs and fishing. He was a great fisherman and loved nothing more than being out on the water with a pole in his hand. Albert was very romantic, a true lady’s man. He had a strong personality; and was straight forward, never beating around the bush.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ray Chano; and his sister Selia Sanadaria. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his sons Jimmy Chano of Houston, Houston Chano of Galt, California, and Robert Chano of Katy; his siblings Eloisa Chano of Dayton, Elia Mendoza of Pasadena, Roy Chano of Pasadena and Pam Cruz and husband Richard of Liberty; his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Albert’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

