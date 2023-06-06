Noella Nowling, 63, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on Saturday, April 23, 1960, in Minden, Louisiana, to Andre Joyce and Corrine Boland Joyce.

Noella was also preceded in death by her father, Andre Joyce and daughter, Andrea Claire Booth.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Robert Nowling; daughter, Marcey Lee Millard; brother, George Joyce and wife Carrie; two sisters, Cheryl Lynn Barker, Gretchen Drake and husband George; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Noella was a member of several organizations including the Tarkington Gardening and Sewing from 1986 -1992, Star of Hope from 2000-2023, Friend of Israeli Defense Forces and taught Sunday school from 1988-1998.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Noella Nowling, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

