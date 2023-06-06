Noella Nowling

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Noella Nowling, 63, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on Saturday, April 23, 1960, in Minden, Louisiana, to Andre Joyce and Corrine Boland Joyce.

Noella was also preceded in death by her father, Andre Joyce and daughter, Andrea Claire Booth.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Robert Nowling; daughter, Marcey Lee Millard; brother, George Joyce and wife Carrie; two sisters, Cheryl Lynn Barker, Gretchen Drake and husband George; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Noella was a member of several organizations including the Tarkington Gardening and Sewing from 1986 -1992, Star of Hope from 2000-2023, Friend of Israeli Defense Forces and taught Sunday school from 1988-1998. 

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Noella Nowling, please visit our floral store.

Previous articleYancie Ann Toran
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.