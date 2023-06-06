Parade planned for Friday in Daisetta to celebrate journey of young heart transplant survivor

On Friday, a parade in celebration of the homecoming of 12-year-old Loralei Bailey, who received a heart transplant in January and is finally coming home to Hull, is set to start at noon in downtown Daisetta.

Everyone who attends is being encouraged to wear the color blue, as it is Loralei’s favorite color, and to consider bringing along their leashed dog, as the furry companions are Loralei’s favorite type of animal. She also particularly loves sunflowers and daisies, according to her mother, Michelle Bailey.

“She is a super cool kid. She loves Legos and crafts, playing on her swing, and playing with her dogs,” Michelle said.

Loralei was born with restrictive cardiomyopathy, which Michelle describes as a condition that squeezes the heart and prevents it from relaxing between beats. Her condition was diagnosed the day after she was born.

“We thought we were having a healthy baby. Most people do when they are expecting. After her heart condition was found, we were introduced to a whole new life that we didn’t know existed,” said Michelle.

The first six months of Loralei’s life were spent in the hospital, finally being allowed to come home when she was 6 months old. However, the next 2-3 years after that, she was in and out of the hospital.

“At 3 years old, she had spent more time at the hospital than she had at home,” Michelle said. “She was 3 years old when she got the first heart transplant.”

After recuperating from the first transplant surgery, the Bailey family enjoyed nine glorious years, her mother said.

“We went on vacations. She made friends. She got to be a kid. She got to have a normal-for-her life. Then last year, doctors found she had transplant coronary artery disease. It’s something that transplant patients can get. It’s the number one reason why they need a second transplant,” Michelle said.

Transplant surgeries are often portrayed in the movies as a cure-all where the patient miraculously is well after a surgery, but Michelle said that is not how it is in real life.

“Without the transplant, we know she wouldn’t be here. She will take meds for the rest of her life and she will have to undergo more procedures,” her mom said. “In a typical transplant, if everything goes perfectly, you are out of the hospital in about 14 days. Doctors typically require patients to stay in the area for another three months because there is a lot of follow-up. In our case, we were in the hospital for 78 days and have now transitioned to an apartment about two blocks from the hospital.”

The apartment is provided by a non-profit called Children’s Transplant Initiative, which provides a fully furnished apartment to a transplant patient and their parents at no charge. Michelle said her family could not have gotten through this experience without Children’s Transplant Initiative.

While Loralei is being allowed to return home, she will have to restrict some of her normal routines. She will not be able to go in crowded places and will always have to be cautious.

“The first year is when you are more protective. She will be masking up in public and have to avoid any sick people. She is looking forward to seeing her dogs when she gets home,” Michelle said.

Loralei is the only child of Daniel and Michelle Bailey, and is the granddaughter of William and Debbie LeNormand, of Hull, and Rev. Carlton and Dianna Bailey. Carlton is the pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Moss Hill.

“Loralei is our 100 percent everything,” said Michelle, who stepped away from her teaching career after 12 years to be a homeschool teacher for her daughter.

Michelle says she doesn’t know a lot about the transplant donor who prolonged her daughter’s life except that he was a boy close to her age.

“I am thankful they made a decision that allowed my child to live. I can never thank them enough for that. Someone else’s very worst day turned out to be a good day for my family, and I will never forget that,” she tearfully said. “I am going to speak into existence that this is going to be a heart that will last and that Loralei will get to enjoy life again.”

The entire community is invited to attend the parade on Friday. If you attend, plan to be there by 11:45 a.m. at the latest because the parade is expected to pass through town promptly at noon. Michelle said Daisetta PD is meeting the family in Raywood and will escort them down FM 770.

