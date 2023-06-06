Pomp and circumstance: Honoring the Liberty High School Class of 2023

Commencement exercises for Liberty High School were a little unusual this year. Two graduates – Reese Evans and Alex Wiley – were absent from the festivities back home in Liberty as they were participating in a state softball championship game. They celebrated the end of their high school years with their teammates, coaches, fans and family members at the Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

Back at home at Memorial Stadium in Liberty, Valedictorian Katherine Isabel Merendino and Salutatorian Nailah Donatto led their classmates to the field as their family members and friends watched from both sides of the field, packing both the home and visitor bleachers.

Looking out into a sea of faces, Merendino glanced toward her parents, Jared and Michelle Merendino, thanking them for their support throughout her life. She then shared a story about her running track in middle school, even though she was smaller and slower than many of the other athletes.

Katherine Isabel Merendino delivers the valedictorian address at Liberty High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2. Nailah Donatto used her knowledge of music theory to craft her salutatorian address.

“My Dad felt pretty bad for me, as most dads normally do when their daughters get smoked at their very first track meet, and his words of encouragement to me were, ‘The only thing you should be racing is the clock.’ Now I’m pretty sure that if you turned the clock on its side and pushed it on the track, it would have finished the race before me.”

She came to understand that a person should not worry about how fast other people around them are moving. They should instead focus on doing their own best each time.

“In the competitive society we live in, we have a bad habit of looking over at the people next to us to see how fast they are running. We beat ourselves up if we don’t run as fast or we get cocky when we do. We let what other people do define our own worth,” she said.

Some high school graduates may know exactly where they want to go to college, how they are going to pay for it and what career path they plan to follow. They might seem like they have everything lined out, which often makes others with less-defined plans feel like they are trailing behind.

“I’m here to tell you that judging people based on how fast they run won’t make you run faster, so don’t let a struggle with comparison limit you from reaching your full potential. All you can do each day is live in the moment and do your own personal best. Whether it’s being kind to someone who needs it, studying for a test, going the extra mile at work, pun intended, the best thing you can do is do your own best each day,” she said.

Salutatorian Nailah Donatto, daughter of Victor and Tonya Donatto, urged her fellow grads to not be complacent in her speech.

“There will come a time where you are content in your life. And once you realize that you’ve assimilated into this complacency, I urge you to disrupt it. Take risks, initiate projects, alter the course of lives, and make your contribution to the world. And just when you think you have done enough, have the audacity to keep going. Have the audacity to accomplish your dreams,” she said, adding “No matter how hard people try to put you down, never hide your light just because it was too bright for somebody else’s eyes.”

