Walter Dewey Niederhofer III, 77, of Pointblank, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was born on Friday, November 16, 1945, in Huntsville, Texas, to W.D. Niederhofer II and Evelyn Lee Ellisor Niederhofer, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Dewey is also preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Niederhofer. Dewey was a proud veteran of the US Army PFC E-3, receiving the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Dewey loved being a deacon at his church, First Baptist Church in Point Blank, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sue Beth Niederhofer; three daughters, Wendy Massey and husband Andrew, Chlee Tibbetts, Jennifer Yeskie and husband Ray; son, Matthew Niederhofer and wife Amber; brother, Jerry Niederhofer; six grandsons, Blane Karnauch, Tyler Soto, Dylan Niederhofer, Cameron Tibbetts, Marshall Niederhofer, Jacob Yeskie; two granddaughters, Lainey Niederhofer and Karissa Tibbetts; two great-grandsons, Riggen Soto and Kyler Soto; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Dew

ey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 7, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Point Blank Baptist Church at 3:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Dewey Niederhofer III, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

