Yancie Ann Toran, 60, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born on Friday, November 9, 1962 in Shepherd, Texas, to Emmitt Toran and Artolia Marie (Tillis) Toran, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Yancie was also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny Lee Toran, and John Fredrick Toran; sisters, Essie V.Harrison, Edna Mae McClendon, Artola Toran, and Gorthaola Toran.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving brothers, Lester C Toran and wife Vera, and James Emmitt Toran; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Yancie will be held on June 10, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Services for Yancie will be at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Dolen Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

