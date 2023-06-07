Family, friends of missing man seek public’s help in locating him

Family and friends of a 30-year-old Victoria, Texas, man say they have not heard from him in days and have filed a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) report of his disappearance with their local police department. Austin Jackson, who works on tugboats and barges out of the port in Victoria, was traveling from Texarkana to Victoria, driving a friend’s vehicle.

His longtime girlfriend, Anna Harris, said that Jackson has been struggling with mental health issues since the recent passing of his mother. She believes he may not be aware of his surroundings, is confused and needs medical attention.

The last report on the whereabouts of Jackson is from 3 p.m. Monday when he reportedly encountered county law enforcement in the Cleveland area on US 59. Jackson was sleeping in the borrowed vehicle and was not feeling well, but refused EMS services, Harris said. After that encounter, he reportedly abandoned the vehicle, along with the keys, and walked away on foot on US 59 South toward the Splendora area.

Jackson has a flip phone but is not answering calls. The phone also cannot be located through GPS location services as a result of it being a flip phone. His girlfriend said she had driven him to Texarkana after Austin offered to pick up a co-worker’s truck in Texarkana and leave it at the Victoria port.

Harris said Jackson is not a drug-user and is simply struggling with life.

“He has been trying to get mental health help since his mom died,” Harris said. “He had taken time off to care for his month in the last weeks of her life when she was sent home on hospice. It really took a toll on him.”

Jackson is described as approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has one tattoo on each bicep and a cross tattoo on the right side of his chest. He also has a koi fish tattoo on one arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria Police Department at 361-573-3221 or your local law enforcement agency.

