Parade held in Daisetta for young heart transplant patient

It was a sight that warmed the hearts of everyone who witnessed it. Dozens of well-wishers lined FM 770 in Daisetta as 11-year-old heart transplant patient, Loralei Bailey, of Hull, traveled toward her home in Hull on Friday after an extended stay in the hospital in Houston.

Seeing Loralei looking out from the backseat of her parents’ truck, the well-wishers called to her while holding up signs of support. Her mom, Michelle, said that Loralei was shocked to see everyone there to honor her medical journey.

“She loved it. She was surprised and a little overwhelmed, but she was excited to see everybody there for her,” Michelle said.

Loralei Bailey returned home to Hull on Friday following a heart transplant surgery that required her to be under constant or near-constant medical care in Houston for several months. In her honor, a parade was held in downtown Daisetta on Friday. Dozens of people turned out to honor her.

Since arriving home, Loralei has already enjoyed time on her swing set and is “loving being home,” her mom said. She’s also gotten reacquainted with her dogs, which have not seen her since January.

Michelle thanked everyone for turning out to honor Loralei.

“We are so blessed to be here. Thank you, everybody, for the support,” she said

There was plenty of love to go around for Loralei Bailey at a parade in her honor on Friday in downtown Daisetta. Her friends and supporters held up signs as her parents drove her through Daisetta on their way to their home in Hull. Children held signs welcoming home Loralei Bailey as she made her way home to Hull after a months-long stay in the hospital following a transplant. This sign was created for Loralei Bailey during her first heart transplant surgery.

See original article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

