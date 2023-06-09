Parade held in Daisetta for young heart transplant patient

It was a sight that warmed the hearts of everyone who witnessed it. Dozens of well-wishers lined FM 770 in Daisetta as 11-year-old heart transplant patient, Loralei Bailey, of Hull, traveled toward her home in Hull on Friday after an extended stay in the hospital in Houston.
Seeing Loralei looking out from the backseat of her parents’ truck, the well-wishers called to her while holding up signs of support. Her mom, Michelle, said that Loralei was shocked to see everyone there to honor her medical journey.
“She loved it. She was surprised and a little overwhelmed, but she was excited to see everybody there for her,” Michelle said.
Since arriving home, Loralei has already enjoyed time on her swing set and is “loving being home,” her mom said. She’s also gotten reacquainted with her dogs, which have not seen her since January.
Michelle thanked everyone for turning out to honor Loralei.
“We are so blessed to be here. Thank you, everybody, for the support,” she said
