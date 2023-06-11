It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Captain Ronald Lynn Galloway Sr. of Baytown, Texas, born October 12, 1950, who passed away on June 4, 2023, at the age of 72, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Captain Ron was a beloved member of the commercial shrimping industry. He enjoyed sharing his love for the water, and was proud that his son Ronnie, Jr. followed in his footsteps and worked alongside him for many years. In the spring, you could find Capt. Ron out on the bay catching big shrimp and crabs, and in the winter, you would find him sitting in a deer blind waiting for the monster buck.

He loved scuba diving, hunting elk in the Rocky Mountains, and offshore fishing. Year after year, he would spend countless hours decorating his boat, the Centennial ’76, for the Blessing of the Fleet in Kemah. Often times taking home 1st place! His favorite times were sitting around the table enjoying a good meal with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother Nettie Burnett; and father Curtis Galloway; his siblings, Lucky Galloway, Dehryll Galloway and Vonnie Heath; and his son, Ronnie Galloway, Jr.

He is survived by his wife Parizad Galloway; nieces and nephews, Rachel Copeland, Shonee Owens, Jennifer Galloway, Curtis Ray Snellgrove, David Heath, Dina Galloway, Donna Kay Ivy and Michelle Utley; and grandchildren, Sabrina Martin, Jesse Edwards, Lauren Willey, Alexis Galloway, Cody Galloway, and Abigail Johnson; and great-grandchildren Olivia Martin and Layla Willey. He is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

