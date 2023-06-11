Go Fund Me set up to help family of young drowning victim with funeral expenses

A Tarkington family and the surrounding community are mourning the tragic loss of a 4-year-old girl who drowned Saturday in a backyard pool. Zaylee Scott, the second youngest child of six children of Joseph and Kaitlynn Scott, was a spunky little girl, her maternal great-aunt, Frances Wilson, told Bluebonnet News on Sunday.

“She liked playing with Barbies and playing with her siblings. She was a normal little girl who was full of life,” her aunt said.

Wilson said her entire family is still in shock. Zaylee was with a friend of the family on Saturday while her mom was at work and her father drove two siblings to a party elsewhere.

Zaylee Scott

According to Frances, the person watching the children had gone inside to get drinks for the children. Moments later, other children ran into the house to alert everyone that Zaylee was at the bottom of an in-ground pool. When medics arrived, they began doing CPR on Zaylee as she was transported to a nearby landing zone from which she was flown to a Houston trauma center.

At the hospital, they learned that Zaylee had suffered an injury to her brain from a lack of oxygen and could not survive. She passed Sunday morning, Francis said.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help cover the expenses of the child’s funeral and to help offset any financial strains on the family in the event they have to miss time from their jobs for the funeral or to care for their other children.

“I just wanted to make sure we could properly bury her,” Francis said.

Friends and family members have been sharing the campaign on social media and are encouraging others to donate whatever they can to help this family through this devastating time. If you want to help, here a link to the Go Fund Me site: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-niece-lay-her-beautiful-angel-zaylee-to-rest

﻿

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

