Charles “Bubba” Murphy Tate, 61, of Sour Lake, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Bubba was born on July 22, 1961, to Ruth Sangwin and the late George Albert Tate Sr. in Kountze, Texas. Bubba was a great mechanic, helping anyone who needed automotive work. He was a gun collector and loved to fish. Bubba loved his Missy dog. He will be missed by all who loved him.



Bubba is preceded in death by his father, George Albert Tate Sr.; sister, Glenda Faye Wright; and brother, George Albert “Scooter” Tate Jr.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years Diane Anderson of Sour Lake, Texas; mother, Ruth Tate of Sour Lake, Texas; sister, Evelyn Brown and husband Art of Sour Lake, Texas; stepson, Cory Jeffcoat of Sour Lake, Texas; stepdaughter, Kara Vaughn and husband James of Sour Lake, Texas; 4 step- grandchildren; and a host of friends.



A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:00 am at Pine Ridge cemetery in Sour Lake Texas with Pastor Larry Trest officiating. Interment at Pine Ridge cemetery.



Honorary pallbearers are Cory Jeffcoat, Carl Dennis, Ricky Glaze, Art Brown, Daniel Dennis, and Fred Sangwin.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Charles “Bubba” Murphy Tate please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

