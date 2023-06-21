Entergy Texas shares energy efficiency tips and programs as summer temperatures rise

While today marks the first official day of summer, excessive heat warnings are already in effect for the Entergy Texas service area. During summer months, cooling costs can make up more than 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill.

Taking steps to save energy can help lower electric bills when temperatures are high. Entergy Texas encourages customers to save money and manage their energy usage by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program.

Entergy Solutions offers several programs to help eligible residential and business customers lower their monthly bill. The programs have achieved energy savings of 47 million kilowatt hours through 2022, which is equivalent to about 4,200 homes energy usage for one year.

Customers also can save money with these quick and easy energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters . A dirty air filter will restrict air flow and make your system work harder to keep you cool. Be sure to replace your air filter at a minimum of every three months.

. A dirty air filter will restrict air flow and make your system work harder to keep you cool. Be sure to replace your air filter at a minimum of every three months. Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3 percent.

Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3 percent. Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage. Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms. Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use. Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork . Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out. Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour and provide cost calculations for the current month.



For more information on energy efficiency tips, incentives and products offered in your area, visit entergy.com/energyefficiency.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 499,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources.

With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

