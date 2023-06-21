Glen Wesley “Whoppy” Harwell Jr., 60, of Snake River, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family. Whoppy was born on September 13, 1962, to Mary Beth May in Pasadena, Texas. Whoppy was a retired truck driver.

Granddad loved his grandchildren with all his heart, and Oliver and Tucker loved their grand-dad the most. He loved mowing and just being outdoors. Whoppy will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Whoppy is preceded in death by his dad, Melvin Scroggins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving partner of 16 years, Cindy Johnson of Moss Hill, Texas; mother, Mary Beth Scroggins of Snake River, Texas; sons, Michael Alba of Snake River, Texas, Thomas “TJ” Harwell and wife Patricia of Snake River, Texas; daughter, Jessica Harwell and husband Thomas Miles of Snake River, Texas; brothers, JW Harwell and wife Kristy of Orange, Texas, Randy Scroggins and wife Tammye of Mt. Belvieu, Texas, Michael Scroggins of Snake River, Texas; sisters, Mary Lynn Snell of Moss Hill, Texas, Deborah “Dee Doll” Taylor of Liberty, Texas; grandchildren, Kaylee Harwell, Kennedy Harwell, Wyatt Harwell, Lily Humphreys, Hunter Raney, Paisley Harwell, Ava Miles, Oliver Miles, Sullivan Miles, Tiara Hazlett, Tyler Hazlett, Tanner Hazlett, Tucker Hazlett, Kasey Quinn, Kaitlyn Ellison, Ben Ellison III; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.



Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

