Jay Bradley Woodruff, 40, passed away on June 16, 2023, in Hull, Texas. He was born December 3, 1982, to parents, Mike Woodruff and Neta Elizabeth Jackson Woodruff.

Bradley had an infectious smile that could light up a room. He never met a stranger and would lend a helping hand to anyone. His life revolved around his family, Cooper, Austin and Jake were sure to keep him on his toes. Bradley’s words of wisdom were “scared money don’t make money” and “teamwork makes the dream work” between him and his Babe’s planning there was always fun to be had. He was truly the life of the party, and you could always find him on a pool table with a natty in his hand.

Bradley loved the outdoors – fishing, hunting or just shooting guns; his most memorable hunting trip was with his father, Mike Woodruff, where he finally had the opportunity to get the Oryx he had always wanted. He was known for his wild concoctions he would whip up in the kitchen and had perfected a pan sausage recipe that was most wonderful. Bradley loved spending time with his Paw Paw and Nana who lived next door.

He started his career with Jackson & Jackson, then moved to Arkema before finally finding his home with Energy Transfer where his co-workers quickly became family. Bradley owned and operated B & S Land Clearing & Mulching alongside his stepdad, Sean Fenner and mother, Liz. He left a mark on everyone he crossed paths with and will be greatly missed by many.

Bradley is survived by his son, Cooper Woodruff; fiancé, Stephanie Lewis (better known as “Babe”); children, Jake Lewis, Austin Blackstone; father, Mike Woodruff and Jo Leah Jones; mother, Liz Fenner and husband Sean; sister, Bridgette Woodruff and Justin Massengale; step-brother, Derek Fenner; grandparents, Horace and Alcean Jackson, Dianna Cassels, Don Fenner; nephew, Luke Woodruff, Landen Fenner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, left to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Trent Allen Woodruff and Trey Michael Woodruff; grandparents, Mary and Tracy Woodruff; aunt, Diane Hartl.

Serving as pallbearers for Bradley will be Jacob Taylor, Kameron Holder, Justin Robertson, Chase Thigpen, Trae Newkirk, Joshua Buster, Kasey Kirkpatrick, Vernon Fregia. Honorary pallbearers will be Horace Jackson, Jerry Wayne Fregia, Bubba Taylor, Beth Johnson, B.J. Jackson.

Bradley will be honored by family and friends at a visitation Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas and follow with a service Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. also at Pace Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas.

