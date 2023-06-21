Man electrocuted while working on fiber optic lines in Batson

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A 46-year-old San Antonio man, Fermin Ochoa, was electrocuted around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, while performing work on fiber optic cables on the 13000 block of Batson Prairie Road, about three miles south of SH 105 in Batson off FM 770.

According to Hardin County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Custer, the man was a subcontractor for a San Antonio-based company named Light Speed. Custer said the company has been installing fiber optic cables throughout Hardin County in recent weeks.

Ochoa was working in a bucket truck, with another employee on the ground, when he came in contact with overhead power lines. He was incapacitated when he was electrocuted and the other employee used a handheld control of the bucket truck to bring him to the ground.

“It was a really unfortunate accident. The fire department and first responders in Batson, who are volunteers, really did their best to save this man,” Custer said.

Medics with Acadian Ambulance Service responded to the scene and continued life-saving measures by performing CPR on Ochoa. He was airlifted from the scene and flown to HCA Kingwood Hospital.

“I haven’t had it confirmed but it is my understanding that the man later died at the hospital,” Custer said.

The accident is a terrible reminder of the dangers that utility workers deal with on a daily basis. Custer said residents should take heed if they see a downed power line or any type of cable line.

“The electric lines are the top lines on a power pole. A third of the way down you will see another set of lines and those are generally telephone, fiber optic cables or other cables. As far as the public is concerned, everything should be treated as live until it is checked out by experts,” he said.

Previous articleEntergy Texas shares energy efficiency tips and programs as summer temperatures rise
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.