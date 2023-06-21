The Valley Players’ production of ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ starts Friday

The Valley Players will present “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (PG-13) for six performances starting on Friday, June 23. The musical is set in 200 B.C. Rome where Pseudolus, a crafty slave, gets into some trouble winning the hand of the dim-witted, but beautiful courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for his freedom.

The leading roles in this Valley Players’ production are Joe Roberts as Pseudolus, Nolen Thompson as Hero, Scott Slack as Hysterium, David Hargis as Senex, Lindsey Delaney as Marcus Lycus, Alexia McCulloch as Philia, Jackie Hartel Smith as Domina, Kris Rhine as Miles Gloriosus and Steven Pinckard as Erronius.

The cast and crew have been dedicated since March to bring this play to the stage for the people of Liberty County, and are very excited for the opportunity to make everyone laugh. There’s ‘something for everyone. A comedy tonight’!

Actors in The Valley Players’ production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” performed a dress rehearsal on Wednesday. Shows start this Friday, June 23. Alexia McCulloch plays the dim-witted but beautiful Philia in The Valley Players’ production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

“It’s a lot of fun. I sit in the audience, and I laugh and laugh during rehearsals. The cast and crew are having a great time, so I know the audience will, too!” says Jerre’ Delaney, the show’s director. “Wear your togas and sandals and come see this high-spirited and hilarious show.”

Delaney also encourages anyone in the surrounding areas to audition for the next plays when they are announced and become a part of the Valley Players family, or to purchase a membership package to help the Valley Players continue bringing the community shows like “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

The show times are:

Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are limited, so reserve your tickets now here! Additional information can be found on the Valley Players Facebook page.

This musical will be performed at the Humphreys-Burson Theatre, 1710 Sam Houston Street Liberty, Texas 77575- sharing the building with the Liberty Municipal Library.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

