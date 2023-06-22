Debra “Debbie” Kay Clanton, 62, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Anchorage, Alaska, to the late Charles F. and Carol Kay Rambin Tillman. Debbie graduated from Dayton High School, with the class of 1978. She was a faithful member of Old River Assembly of God.

Debbie pursued many interests, some of which included getting manicures and pedicures, watching the news, playing games on the IPad, being involved with the Relay for Life, cooking, tending to her plants and flowers. She enjoyed going to the casino and listening to music, especially Shine Down and Karen Carpenter. Debbie was truly a Daddy’s girl who enjoyed their quality time together before his passing. She had a great interest in politics and was an avid Donald Trump supporter.

Debbie was kind and made friends easily. She loved her work family as if they were her own. Debbie found her greatest joy in life came from sitting on the porch with her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved her family more than life itself, and was extremely proud of each of them and their accomplishments. Debbie was naturally quiet, but when she spoke, you knew to listen because what she had to say was about to be good. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother Jerry Lynn Tillman; and her father-in-law Gary F. Clanton. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband of thirty-seven years Gary Wade Clanton; her son Jason W. Clanton and wife April of Baytown; her daughters Kristen Michelle Moor and husband Patrick of Trinity, Amy Lynn Gilbert and husband Bryan of Mont Belvieu, and Lindsey Marie Cooper and husband Cory of Dayton; her grandchildren Emily, Bryce, Karlie, Wesley, Charlie, Cash, Grant, Hunter and Abigail; her great-grandson Weston; her sisters Hannah Gayle Tillman, Jennifer Lea McLean, and Kathryn Denise Fugere; her brother Charles Dwayne Tillman; her mother-in-law Lela Marie Neill; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Gilbert, Patrick Moore, Cory Cooper, John Fugere, Chad McLean, and Dwayne Tillman.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Old River Assembly of God, with Pastor Gene Summers officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

