Mitchell Lynn Coleman, 79, of Liberty, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Mitchell was born on September 17, 1943, to the late Floyd Coleman and Margaret Higgs in Texarkana, Texas.

Mitchell was a retired truck driver. He was a US Air Force veteran. He was a faithful servant to his Lord, serving his family with love. Mitchell loved listening to music, building model trains and model airplanes. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and horses. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Judy Coleman; and sister, Susan Bounds.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Lance Coleman of Liberty, Texas; daughters, Stacy Worthy of Liberty, Texas, April Payne and husband Jason of Dayton, Texas, Robyn Smith and Clarence Frazier of Liberty, Texas; brother, Keith Coleman and wife Crystal of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley, Abby, Jessica, Sophie, Kasey and wife Morgyn, Dylan, Laney, Tayler, Shyenn, Breann, Leiann; great-grandchildren, Drake, Axton, Asher, Aisen Lynn and many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, 1:00 pm at Cooke Memorial cemetery 1906 Lakeland Dr. Liberty, Texas 77575.

