Myrna Winnifred “Winnie” Miller Elliott, 100, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Dayton. She was born in Panhandle, Texas, on June 27, 1922, to the late Fred Hugh Miller and Winnie Ellen McDaniel Miller. Winnie was a devoted Christian and was very in tune with her faith. She was member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was heavily involved with their charity works, in her younger years.

Winnie proudly served her country during WWII, in the United States Navy as a nurse helping care for the injured soldiers. Winnie continued her career once she was discharged from the Navy. She took care of those who sustained injuries during the tragedy of the Texas City Disaster, which occurred on April 16, 1947.

Winnie pursued many interests, some of which were going to yard sales, singing in the church choir, and volunteering her time to help others. She had a passion for horses, and enjoyed attending and being involved with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Winnie was very social, no matter where she went, she never met a stranger. She would go out of her way to help others, with whatever their need may have been. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; her late husbands, James Charles Byrd, John E. DeWeese and Charles M. Elliott; her daughter and son-in-law Charlotte and Jessie Purcell; her grandson Daniel Purcell; and her brothers Joseph and Albert Miller. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her grandson, Donald Purcell and wife Gina; her great-grandchildren Christofer Purcell, Brandee Donahue and husband Nick, Mathew Purcell and Heather Purcell as well as her great-great-grandchildren Tyler and Austin Donahue, and Evelyn Purcell; her dear friends Billy and Bonnie Dool of Dayton and Barbara Brown of Hardin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family of Mrs. Elliott would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Dayton Rehab and Altus Hospice for taking great care of her.

It was Mrs. Elliott’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny woman that she was.

