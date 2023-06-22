Richard Allen “Richey” Rhodes, 50, of Rye, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas surrounded by family. Richey was born on April 4, 1973, to Richard Anthony Rhodes and Kathryn Ann Gore in Liberty, Texas. Richey was a retired truck driver.

He loved driving his semi-truck, motor bike, and his Dodge truck, the goat. He enjoyed gardening, picking berries, playing drums and singing with his family, and had a love for horses. He loved the Lord serving faithfully and worshiping at every church service at Moss Hill Pentecostal. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Richey is preceded in death by his wife Minnie “Puddin” Rhodes; grandfathers, Clarence Gore, Morris Rhodes, Larmer Burnett; and grandmother, Laura Bailey Rhodes.



Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Anthony Rhodes and wife Donna of Rye, Texas; mother, Kathy Gore Pringle and husband Rick of Centerville, Texas; brothers, Jason Rhodes and wife Audra of Buffalo, Texas, Christerfer Pate and wife Samantha of College Station, Texas; sister, Jennifer Eccles and husband John of Huffman, Texas; grandmothers, Betty Manning and husband Dime of Buffalo, Texas, Donna Burnett of Rye, Texas; nephews, John Foster Eccles, Jacob Eccles, Seth Moore; nieces, Savannah Pate, Aleigha Rhodes, Anna Alaniz, many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:00 am at Moss Hill Pentecostal Church 127 TX 105 Liberty, Texas 77575 with pastor Michael Mahaney and Reverend Dime Manning officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Moss Hill Pentecostal Church. Cremation to follow under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.



Honoring Richey as pallbearers are Matthew Foster, Colt Foster, John Payne, Nathan Nelson, Chester Tanton, and Paul Thonsgaard. Honorary pallbearer is Russell Francis.

