Sandra (Sally) Ellen Mead, 85, born August 20, 1937, in Bloomington, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William E. Cooley and Clara McKinney Cooley; brothers, Eddie Cooley and Roger Cooley; and sister, Gail Cooley Irish. While working as a telephone operator, Sally met Luther Mead in Madison, Wisconsin, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married and moved to Houston, Texas, to raise their family.

Sally is survived by her husband, Luther, of 65 years and 8 months; daughter, Sheila Mead Popp; son, Randy Mead; granddaughters, Dana Popp and Michelle Popp; grandsons, Nick Cilley, Ryan Mead, and Kyle Mead; great-grandchildren, Kinleigh, Kade, Abby, Collin, Oliver, Olivia, and Opal (deceased); many beloved relatives; adored nieces and nephews; and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas, on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will start immediately after the visitation. A burial service will be held at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038, at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Dementia Society of America. Dementia Society of America | Information Support Research 

