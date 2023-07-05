Doyle Wade Sanders, 54, of Pineland, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

Doyle was born on September 9, 1968, to Emma Earline Hickman and the late John C. Sanders in Liberty, Texas.

As a young man, Doyle loved to hunt and fish, and he played football, but pole vaulting was his favorite sport. Doyle had a very compassionate heart and cared for members of his family in their final days. He met Bangone nine years ago and gained bonus children and grandchildren that he loved as his own. Doyle worked in west Texas in the oil industry and was able to provide a good living for himself and Bangone.

Doyle is preceded in death by his father, John C. Sanders; stepfather, Buddy Pierce; grandparents, George and Helen Watson; grandmother, Jessie Cantrell; grandfather, J.C. Sanders; uncles, Robert Cantrell and Marshall Williams; aunt, Margie Hickman; cousin, David Hickman; and great-niece, Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nine years, Bangone Snead Sanders of Pineland, Texas; mother, Earline Sanders Pierce of Pineland, Texas; brother, Raymond Sanders and wife Rita of Batson, Texas; step-sisters, Joni Simmons and husband Keith of Colfax, LA, Jana Tiller of Grandview, Texas, Penny Pierce of Grandberry, Texas; children, Amanda Phathong, Jessica Snead, and Eric Snead; grandchildren, Javon Phathong, Landon Bussey, Jarmoran Bussey, Keion Calhoun, Deunte Calhoun, C.J. Sweet, Camerri Snead, and Mylee Snead; and many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Doyle as pallbearers are Eric Snead, Brady Hickman, Cody Cantrell, Wayne Cantrell, James Cantrell, and William Cantrell. Honorary pallbearers are Gavyn Gibson, John Raymond Sanders, Scotty Baucum, and Eric Thaxton.

