Judith Ann Belyeu, 66, of Liberty, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas.

Judy was born on May 30, 1957 to the late Gary O’Keefe and Sharon Cross in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Belyeu Sr.; and brother, Terry O’Keefe.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Belyeu of Liberty, Texas, Richard Belyeu Jr.; daughter, Sharon Irby and husband Charles of Liberty, Texas; brothers, Dwayne O’Keefe of Gulfport, Mississippi, Glen O’Keefe of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; sisters, Sandy Bridgers and husband Harold of Pikeville, North Carolina, Pat of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; five grandchildren; other family members and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith& Family Funeral Services Inc.

