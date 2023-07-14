Quãng “Dave” Dao passed away on July 5, 2023, at the age of 80 surrounded by loved ones in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Up until his death, he tenaciously battled multiple bouts of cancer.

Dave was born in An Quy, Thạnh Phú, Bến Tre on October 25th, 1944, the Year of the Monkey. He was the second-oldest child of Pham Thi Miễng and Đào Văn Tấn. As a child, an epidemic swept through Bến Tre, claiming the lives of his parents and siblings, making him the sole survivor of his nuclear family. Thereafter, his original name, Đào Văn Hiểu was changed to Đào Văn Quãng, a measure believed to give him a new identity and ward off a generational curse. Dave was then raised and protected fiercely by his grandfather, Đào Văn Đồ.

In 1959, Dave finished 4th grade and was one of only two students from Thạnh Phú who qualified to continue their education in the provincial capital of Bến Tre. However, Dave’s grandfather was unable to move to the city to accompany him. Fortunately, Huỳnh văn Bê, Dave’s former teacher, allowed Dave to stay in his home in exchange for assistance in caring for his elderly parents. If not for Bê’s intervention, Dave would have been forced to stay at home and cease his education.

After graduating from high school, Dave enrolled in the police academy and graduated as a proud member of Class Number 6 in 1971. However, he was soon transferred to Phú Yên in central Vietnam, an extremely dangerous region during the raging Vietnam War. During the Red Fiery Summer (Mùa hè đỏ lửa) of 1972, Dave earned a commendation from the police force for meritorious service in distinguishing plainclothes Việt Cộng soldiers from civilians. This nationally televised award was considered the greatest honor of a career in which he was ultimately promoted to Chief.

In February of 1975, Dave foresaw Việt Cộng advances on central Vietnam. Accordingly, he instructed his wife, Hồ Thị Tám, to take their four children back to their southern hometown of Thạnh Phú, Bến Tre—a decision that saved their lives. A month later, Dave cunningly escaped Sông Cầu via boat with his closest subordinates on the very day Việt Cộng forces captured the city. In March of 1975, he was reunited with his family – but only for seven years. In 1982, he began a treacherous journey to the United States with his youngest son, Đào Minh Kế. At their first stop, a Malaysian refugee camp, he served as a New Arrivals Officer, processing other incoming refugees. In that role, he helped expose corruption and harassment by Malaysian officers. In the Bataan camp in the Philippines, he was a food distribution leader and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to equal distribution of food to all families.

In September of 1983, they finally arrived in Akron, Ohio, where they were sponsored by the Catholic Church and saw snow for the first time. Dave juggled countless odd jobs while learning English. In 1984, Ke and Dave briefly lived in Olympia, Washington, before moving to Manville, New Jersey in 1989. There, he worked at Zeus as a machine operator. In 1990, his wife, Hồ Thị Tám, and their two children, Đào Ngọc Hương and Đào Thanh Phương, were reunited in Manville. In 1991, he moved to Houston, TX to start his own business: Lee’s Seafood. Afterward, he worked at Nailor Industries until 2008, when he was first diagnosed with throat cancer.

Throughout his life, Dave demonstrated honor, integrity, and a remarkable sense of duty. Even during his final days, Dave was a living history book, teacher, and fantastic storyteller who regaled the family with colorful retellings of the past. And now, he will be laid to rest beside his late granddaughter in Anahuac, TX.

Dave will be honored on:

Thursday 07/13/2023 beginning at 10 am

Friday 07/14/2023 viewing all-day

Saturday 07/16/2023 memorial service, then burial beginning at 10 am

Address: Sterling Funeral Home

1201 S. Main St Anahuac TX 77514

