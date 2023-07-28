Preston “Woody” Woodrome, a most generous, Christ-loving optimist, went home to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 87 years young. He was born May 25, 1936, in Colmesneil, Texas to parents Dave and Daisy (Rawls) Woodrome.

Preston leaves behind his sister, Lela Esmond and husband, Jerry; brother, David Woodrome; his children, son, Ronnie Woodrome, granddaughters, Rebecca and Robin, and daughter-in-law Rhonda, daughter, Wendy Cherry, and husband, Doug, and grandchildren Jake, Molly, Allie, and Jamie; his grandson, Matthew Woodrome, and wife Amy, and great-grandchildren Lucy, Elliot, and Simon Woodrome. In addition to immediate family, Preston held all of his many nieces, nephews, and cousins very close to his heart and cherished every event when family was together.



He joins many loved ones in Glory including his wife of over 60 years, Myrlene; his son, Randy Woodrome; his sister, Linnie Evelyn “Sisie” Hanks, and her husband, John Ed; his brother Elbert “Woody” Woodrome, and wife, Faye, and his parents Dave and Daisy.



Visitation will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX on Friday, July 28th, 2023 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be at Oak Shade Baptist Church in Cleveland, TX on Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 10AM. Burial will take place at Ferrell Cemetery in Colmesneil, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Ronnie Woodrome, Matthew Woodrome, Jake Cherry, Doug Cherry, Wamon Woodrome, Mark Hanks and Brock Hanks. Honorary pallbearers are David Woodrome and Dwight Esmond.

