The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 2, 2023:

Boatman, Kylee Rhae – No Driver’s License, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Bonds totaling $50,500 set by judge

Burnell, Frankie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge

Ferrell, Gary Lee, Jr – Hold for Anderson County (Stalking); no bond information available (no mugshot available)

Fisher, Jonathan Clifford – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $50,000 bond set by judge

Morales, Hector – Criminal Mischief, Public Intoxication and Immigration Violation-Deported Felon; $2,000 bonds set by judge with federal detainer

Ochoa, Juan Carlos – Hold for Harris County; $50,000 bond set by judge

Robbins, Stephanie Chrystine – Theft of Property, more than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions; $10,000 bond set by judge

Roller, Melody – Driving While Intoxicated; $1,500 bond set by judge

