Lone Star College Chancellor opens 2023-2024 academic year with first Convocation Ceremony

Mario K. Castillo, J.D., Lone Star College Chancellor, held his first system-wide Convocation Ceremony, “One Lone Star College,” on August 21.

“Lone Star College is recognized nationally for its excellence, innovation and unparalleled commitment to students and employees,” said Castillo. “I am excited to lead Lone Star College into the new academic year and look forward to this new phase of serving our community, empowering faculty and staff, and most importantly, uplifting and helping students achieve their educational and career goals.”

At convocation, Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D., LSC Executive Vice Chancellor, CEO LSC-Online, LSC-System Office University Park and LSC-University Park Acting President, shared many academic and workforce success stories from the past year and Jennifer Mott, LSC Chief Financial Officer, updated participants on LSC’s finances.

Castillo recalled highlights of the 2022-2023 academic year, such as LSC’s 50th Anniversary and outlined his vision for 2023-2024, which includes:

Continuing a safe educational and work environment for students and employees.

Cultivating new educational and community partnerships.

Guaranteeing financial resources will help alleviate debt.

Offering exceptional services to all internal and external stakeholders.

“Lone Star College employs highly-talented faculty and staff who deeply care and work tirelessly to ensure every student who walks through our doors is educated and prepared to live and lead successful lives regardless of their positions,” said Castillo. “Their influence and passion embody our ‘One Lone Star College’ motto and profoundly impact the next and future generations.”

Lone Star College’s fall 2023 semester begins Monday, Aug. 28. The college has eight main campuses and over 20 locations, offers 200 degrees and certifications and four baccalaureate programs and serves 2.7 million people within 2,700 square miles. Learn more about what LSC has to offer at LoneStar.edu.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

