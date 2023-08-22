Dayton, Texas, bid farewell to a cherished member of its community on August 21, 2023, as Jimmy Dale Frost, aged 78, peacefully passed away. Born on November 10, 1944, to Mervin Frost and Nette Pitts Frost, Jimmy’s life was marked by dedication, warmth, and an unwavering spirit that left an indelible mark on all those fortunate enough to know him.

Jimmy’s journey began in Arkansas, where he spent his formative years. As fate would have it, he eventually found his home in Dayton, Texas, where he resided for the past three decades. A master craftsman by trade, Jimmy’s expert hands brought life back to the aging structures of downtown Houston. His work in the carpentry field showcased not only his skill but also his passion for preserving the history and character of the city.

One of Jimmy’s proudest achievements was his service in the Army and National Guard, a testament to his unwavering dedication to his country. This pride was accompanied by his role in the Veterans Affairs, embodying his commitment to supporting fellow veterans and their families.

Beyond his professional and military pursuits, Jimmy was a man of diverse interests. A lover of the outdoors, he found solace in fishing and hunting, drawing from the tranquility of nature. In the kitchen, he transformed into a culinary maestro, delighting his family with his flavorful creations. His zest for life extended into his hobbies, as he found joy in watching westerns, tending to his garden, and surfing the internet, especially YouTube, where he absorbed knowledge shared by his grandson—a connection that bridged generations.

Renowned for his friendly demeanor and genuine heart, Jimmy never met a stranger. His affable nature earned him the title of a “good ol’ country boy,” capturing the essence of his approachable and down-to-earth personality as he referred to all his friends as “his buddy.” A skillful dancer, he brought smiles to many faces on the dance floor, leaving a trail of precious memories.

Jimmy’s most cherished thing was his family and friends. Jimmy’s legacy lives on through the love he shared with his wife of 17 years, Rebecca Ann Frost, his son Kevin Frost and wife Kim, his daughters Elizabeth Vaughn and husband Jason, Deedra Mettlen and husband Steven, Dana James and husband Larry, and Donna Harris. He is also survived by his sister, Peggy Sue Woolf, his grandchildren Ethan and Colin Vaughn, Linsey West, Peyton Frost, Caleb and Cory Mettlen, Shelby Cucco, Lauren and Rachel James, as well as his great-grandchildren Rylee, Reagan, and Ridlee Cucco. Numerous nieces and nephews will also carry forward his memory.

The community is invited to pay their respects during the visitation on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A service celebrating Jimmy’s life, followed by interment, will take place in Clarksville, Arkansas.

