Rose Frances Holt, a beloved figure in the Dayton, Texas community, passed away on August 18, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born on March 22, 1931, in Simmons Bottom, Texas, to her parents, Auzy Otto Dunn and Katie Norine Spraker Dunn. Rose’s journey was one filled with love, strength, and cherished moments that touched the lives of those around her.

A graduate of Dayton High School in the class of 1949, Rose had a passion for basketball and was known for her dedication to the game. After completing her education, she ventured beyond her hometown, leaving Dayton in 1950 to settle in Houston. There, she embarked on the journey of raising her daughters, showcasing her unwavering determination and resilience.

In her early years, Rose found fulfillment in her professional life as an underwriter for a mortgage company. Her dedication to her work was mirrored in her personal pursuits as well. She had a deep love for country music and could often be found enjoying her “soapies,” her affectionate term for soap operas. Indulgences like Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream and cake brought her simple pleasures that she cherished.Rose was a woman of diverse interests. Whether it was the thrill of winning at bingo, the escape offered by a good book, the challenge of crossword and word search puzzles, or the cultivation of her treasured rose bush, she embraced each activity with enthusiasm. A devout soul, she included nightly prayers as part of her routine, a testament to her faith and spirituality.

Family was the cornerstone of Rose’s life. A devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, she held these roles with unwavering love. Time spent with her family was among her most cherished moments, a testament to the deep bonds she forged. Her nurturing nature extended to her role as a friend, as her sweet demeanor endeared her to many.

Rose Frances Holt was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Karen Lewis, her sister Artha “Sunny” Latz, and her brothers Richter Dunn and Dan Dunn. She is survived by her daughters Diane Driver and Leslie Castillo, along with Leslie’s husband Carl. Her brother Andrew Dunn, sisters Mozelle Prater, Odessa (Dee) Hendrick, and son-in-law, Larry Driver; and her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren also carry forward her legacy.

Honoring her memory, pallbearers including Carl Castillo, Scott Stevenson, Jeff Munn, Ethan Munn, Eric Smith, and Josh Greer, with Andrew Dunn as an Honorary Pallbearer, will accompany her on her final journey. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. Services will follow on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Dayton, with interment to follow at Linney Cemetery in Dayton, Texas. The services will be overseen by the caring guidance of Pace Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

