George W. Bennett was born on August 20, 1944, in Evergreen, Texas, to Lula Charles and Winston Bennett. He attended Douglas School and was encouraged by Coach Broussard to play football, basketball, and run track. He graduated in 1963.

He worked for Cleveland High School and loved his job as a janitor until his health failed. George accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of The Church of God in Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Linward Purch, and sister Eloise Vonner.

Left to cherish his memories: A loving and caring sister Lois Cobb (Robert), son Ronnie Charles Sr. (Betty), grandchildren – Ronnie Charles Jr., Chelse Charles and Kyera Green, great grandchildren – Caysen, Payton, Maddie and Kevin, brother-in-law Melvin Vonner Sr. and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services for George will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home, at 2:00 pm.

Al services will be handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

