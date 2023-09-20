Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 16, 2023 By Bluebonnet News - September 20, 2023 FacebookTwitter The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2023: Rodriguez, Josue – Driving While Intoxicated Landaverde-Reynosa, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated Davenport, Heaven Leigh – Criminal Trespass Davenport, Heaven Leigh Landaverde-Reynosa, Jesus Rodriguez, Josue Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...
