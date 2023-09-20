Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 16, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2023:

  • Rodriguez, Josue – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Landaverde-Reynosa, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Davenport, Heaven Leigh – Criminal Trespass
Davenport, Heaven Leigh
Landaverde-Reynosa, Jesus
Rodriguez, Josue
Previous articleGeorge W. Bennett
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

1 COMMENT

  1. Jesus Landaverde would like for his picture to be taken of social media. He didn’t give consent for this picture to be posted online. Please & thank you!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.