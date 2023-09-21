Connie Massey, 75, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. She was born on Thursday, July 1, 1948 in Dallas, Texas to Leo Pinson and Margaret Olene Mackey Pinson. Connie is preceded in death by her father, Leo Pinson; mother, Margaret Olene Mackey; brother, Randy Pinson; sisters, Ledena Aldridge and Carleen Greathouse.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband James Massey; daughter, Dena Burden and Sean Roscom; brother, Kevin Massey and his wife Melissa; two sisters, Paulette Pell and Mary Hankins; grandchildren, Brandon Cobey Jr., Dustin Burden, Billy Burden, Brittany Bush, and Matthew Massey; great-grandchildren, Bradan Cobey, Jr., Christopher Cobey, Kaiden Burden, Charlee Burden, Dominic Burden, and Mason Massey; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A private service will be held at a later date.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

