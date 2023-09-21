Cynthia Marlene “Cindy” Wiggins, 67, of Liberty, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 18, 2023, at HCA Medical Center in Houston, Texas surrounded by loving family. Cindy was born on June 29, 1956, to the late Billy Joe Lawson and Melba Ray Daniel in Liberty, Texas. Cindy was a retired receptionist/ secretary for Angels Above Us Home Care in Liberty, Texas.

In her later years, she devoted her time in caring for her loving family as a homemaker. Cindy loved her family and friends. She would love to shop not only for herself, but for others. She was the best gift giver. She was a faithful servant to her Lord, a giver, and helping others. Cindy taught Children Bible School and Vacation Bible School for over 40 years. She enjoyed singing for the Lord and Savior. Cindy never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Randall “Tom” Willis, Roger Michael Wiggins; and daughter, Heather Vaughn.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 13 years, Chad Vaughn of Liberty, Texas; sister, Staci Keene of Batson, Texas; niece, Serena Landry and husband Ryan of Beaumont, Texas, Carrie Hickman and husband Deac of Batson, Texas, Mandy Anderson of Hull, Texas, Holly Jo Hart and Bubba of Hull, Texas; nephew, Trey Willis and wife Magan of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Ramsey Rogers, Regan Rogers, Aubrey Rogers; great niece, Sara Landry; great nephew, Alexzander Monceaux; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, 1:00 pm at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas, with Pastor Bill Campbell officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Cindy as pallbearers are, Ramsey Rogers, Regan Rogers, Aubrey Rogers, Alexzander Monceaux, and Sara Landry.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Cynthia Marlene “Cindy” Wiggins please visit our Sympathy Store.

