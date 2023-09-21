Edna Pauline Gollihar

Edna Pauline Gollihar, 86, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. She was born on Saturday, January 2, 1937 in Valley Mills, Texas, to Arnold Ludwig and Willie  Rebecca Watts Ludwig.

Edna was also preceded in death by her father, Arnold Ludwig; mother, Willie Rebecca Watts Ludwig; her loving husband, John B. Gollihar; sons, Robert William Gollihar and John Wayne Gollihar; brothers, Norbert Ludwig, Arnold Ludwig, and Bobby Ludwig; and sister, Lois Posey.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Will Gollihar and his wife Kimberly; along with 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of  treasured friends. A graveside service for Edna will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00pm at Heath Cemetery in Huron, TX. 

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

