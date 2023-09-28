Juanita Louise Wilson, beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, great aunt, great grand-mother, sister, and friend, passed away on September 24, 2023, at the age of 76. She graced this world on June 5, 1947, in Cleveland, Texas, as the daughter of James and Wilma Cullum. Juanita leaves behind cherished memories that will forever warm our hearts.

For Juanita, family was everything. Her grandchildren were the center of her universe, and she had a special bond with her great niece, whom she affectionately referred to as her sunshine baby. Those who had the privilege of tasting her cooking know that she had a talent for creating the most delectable biscuits in gravy. And at Thanksgiving gatherings, her incredible stuffing was always eagerly anticipated and savored by all. As a Nana, she epitomized love and care, extending her nurturing ways to anyone in her path. She never hesitated to reach out and check on others, ensuring their well-being and offering support. Her acts of kindness knew no bounds.

Juanita’s devotion to her church and church family held deep significance in her life. Attending services brought her immense joy and solace. As a Sunday school teacher and nursery assistant at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, she served with unwavering dedication. Whenever assistance was required within the church community, Juanita was always the first to volunteer her time and efforts. To many who knew her, Juanita’s vibrant hair color became an unforgettable trademark – a conversation starter that allowed her to playfully remark that God had gifted it to her.

Juanita’s home was a gathering place for all. With open arms and an open heart, she welcomed everyone into her humble abode. No matter the reason or occasion, people turned to Juanita for support and companionship. Juanita loved to listen to Johnny Rodriguez, she was in love with him and his music.

But above all else, Juanita cherished three things: family, church, and holidays. She recognized the importance of family bonds, treasuring the moments spent with them. Juanita is survived by her sons Brian and Billy Anderson, her brothers Jack and Darrell Cullum, and her adored grandchildren Carlie Miller, Ashton Anderson, and Blake Anderson. The arrival of great-grandchildren Hadley Miller, Rhett Miller, Nathan Anderson, and Brylee Anderson brought immeasurable joy to her later years. She is also survived by nieces Jackie Cullum, Sara Soto, Cassie Broussard, Fallon Modisette, Christy Pate; nephews Cody Cullum, Greg Cullum, Darrell Cullum Jr., Lewis Butchee Jr.; her beloved great niece – her sweet sunshine baby – along with many other great nieces, nephews, cherished family members, and a multitude of dear friends.

In celebrating Juanita’s life, let us remember the love she shared with family and friends alike. Her memory will forever be etched in our souls as we reflect on the kindness and warmth she brought to this world. May she rest in eternal peace.

