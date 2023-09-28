Nancy May Mabry Cooper, age 68, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on May 25, 1955, in Houston, Texas, to her loving parents, Calvin Mabry and Eyvonne Rutland Mabry. Nancy spent the last two years of her life in Dayton, Texas, and had previously resided in her beloved Houston.

Nancy’s dedication and warmth shone through her work as a manager at Randall’s Hot Deli in Clear Lake. She found joy in her career and the relationships she built with her colleagues and customers.

In her leisure time, Nancy found solace and entertainment in her loving dog Toby and enjoyed watching the television shows “Roseanne” and “King of Queens.” These shows brought her laughter and comfort, creating cherished memories.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Mabry, her beloved son, William Joe Walker, and her brother, Michael Mabry, Sr. She is survived by her loving mother, Evyonne Mabry, her cherished daughter, Tera Walker, and her caring brothers, Ricky Mabry and Kenneth Mabry, grandchild, Ashton Mabry and sisters-in-law, Brenda Mabry and Roni Mabry. Nancy’s memory will also be carried on by numerous nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of relatives and friends who were touched by her kindness and compassion.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home at 1304 N. Cleveland Dayton, Texas, 77535, or call 936-258-5300.

