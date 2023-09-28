William Prentice “Pee Wee” Anderson, 94, of Kountze, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Silsbee Oaks Health Care in Silsbee, Texas surrounded by loving family. Pee Wee was born on May 5, 1929, to the late John Clemen Anderson and Annie Lydia Brown in Kountze, Texas. Pee Wee was a retired welder for most of his life. He was a United States Army Veteran, during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church, serving his Lord faithfully. Pee Wee enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching football. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Pee Wee is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Douglas Anderson; brothers, Berness Anderson and Manuel Anderson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, 3 months, and 15 days, Audie L. Anderson of Kountze, Texas; sons, William Rodney Anderson and wife Ann of Kountze, Texas, Terry Prentice Anderson of Kountze, Texas; daughters, Sylvia Stanley of Kountze, Texas, Janell Stutts and husband Randy of Honey Island, Texas; sister, Jessie Mae Pennington of Paris, TN; grandchildren, Ted Anderson and wife Angila, Curt Anderson and wife Brittany, Doug Stutts and wife Tish Mendi Farr and husband Danny, Rebecca Clague and husband Justin, Amanda Stutts, Tonya Delaney and husband Keith, Amber Jackson, Steven Bellard, Joanna Anderson, Naomi Anderson; a host of great grand-children, family members, and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastors Mike Brown, Pastor A A Colloway, and Pastor Darrell Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Pee Wee as pallbearers are, Ted Anderson, Curt Anderson, Doug Stutts, Landon Anderson, Roger Anderson, and Alton Anderson.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of William Prentice “Pee Wee” Anderson please visit our Sympathy Store.

