Dayton ISD names new school board member

The Dayton ISD Board of Trustees, at a special board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, unanimously voted to appoint Rachel Ansley to serve out the remaining term of Kerri Bartee. Bartee gave her resignation to the Board last month due to moving to Beaumont.

The Board recognized the Bartee’s seven years of service during the celebration portion of the regular School Board Meeting.

President of Dayton ISD School Board, C. D. Williams stated, “Mrs. Bartee has a real passion for children and we appreciate her many years of service to the students and staff of Dayton ISD. She served faithfully and always put the interest of the students first. We will certainly miss her on the School Board. We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

Rachel Ansley is all about the community she lives in with her husband Jeff and two sons, Koy and Shelby. She is the Operations Director for Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center in Dayton, Texas. Her passion for working with children began at an early age in 2004, when she worked at a childcare facility as office manager.

Recognizing soon that her calling was to work with children, she quickly furthered her education and attended The Rock School, securing her Daycare Administrator License through The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in 2006. In October of 2007, she was offered a position with Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center as the very first family advocate. She had the wonderful opportunity to build the program from the ground up.

Ansley later became a forensic interviewer, Program Director, and now the Operations Director. In 2009, Rachel received The Team Excellence Honorable Mention Award from Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas. She was the first Lead Advocate for Region 5 Family Advocate Peer Review, a position which she served many years.

She is also a member of the OAG’s Crime Victims Task Force to which she contributes as a Subject Matter Expert. Advocating for victims and educating communities on the impacts of Child Abuse is something she has done on multiple stages. In 2016, she was recruited by the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas to educate as a Family Advocate Faculty Trainer.

Ansley has been a long time native to Dayton and is a Dayton High School graduate. She is a current member of the Rotary Club of Dayton where she formerly served as president and has been involved with many other committees to support her hometown.

Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson added, “I have known Mrs. Ansley for many years. When given an opportunity to serve her community, Rachel jumps right in. She has a servant’s heart and I know she will do an amazing job for our children and staff. Mrs. Ansley will be finishing out Mrs. Bartee’s term, which is up May 2024. Welcome, Trustee Mrs. Rachel Ansley!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

