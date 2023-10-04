Harold was born April 2, 1949 in Hardin, Texas, to Sam and Theresa (Rollins) Joyce. He was their eighth child. He lived in Hardin during his youth. He was baptized at Olive Bethel Baptist Church at an early age. He was a 1967 graduate of Hardin High School.

He attended Prairie View A & M College (now Prairie View A & M University) where he often made the dean’s list. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in December 1971. Harold was recruited from Prairie View and began his federal government career with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D C. He remained there until his retirement in January 2005.

Harold was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He loved to travel. He loved to cruise, he loved road trips. If there was a family event happening anywhere in the world, he was guaranteed to be there. Harold loved to cook, he was the perfect host and would often make sure everyone had everything they needed even when he was the guest and at his siblings’s homes. He enjoyed reading his Bible. He really studied the Word and would make sure he was able to pronounce the less common words and names correctly.

Harold was proudest of his son, D’Angelo Joyce and adored his grandson, Levi Harris. Along with his son and grandson, he is leaving to cherish his memory, his siblings, Stella Moore, Mildred Joyce, Kenneth Joyce, Gregory Joyce and Wilma Williams.

In addition to his son, grandson and siblings. He will be remembered by his sister in law, Beverly Joyce and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, and frat brothers.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandmother, Stella Simmons; great grandmother, Sallie Roberts; siblings; James (Sam) Joyce, Roy Joyce, Imogene Whitfield, Bettye Joyce and Charles Joyce.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Harold Joyce, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

