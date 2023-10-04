Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 2, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 2, 2023:

  • Ochoa-Molina, Hector Alexander – Criminal Mischief 
  • Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
  • Arledge, Rachelle Laura – Bond Forteiture – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Seber, Rebecca Yvonne – Property Theft
  • Nelson, Shikira Lashaun – Hold for Denton PD (Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Family Violence)
  • Lester, Amber Lynne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Marean, Michael Duane – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member with a Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • McCreight, Blake Allen – Property Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, Criminal Mischief, Burglary of a Habitation
  • Williams, Devin Lee – Property Theft
  • Arreola, Christopher Shawn – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
