Local youths score big bids at TVE auction

The Trinity Valley Exposition’s Youth Livestock Show is a beloved tradition for both young agriculture students and supporters alike. This year, on Friday, Oct. 20, the premium sale went off without a hitch, bringing in a bustling arena of bidders and supporters eager to see the county’s finest projects and livestock.
The Youth Livestock Show premium sale was an opportunity for 142 local youths to show off the fruits of their hard work, dedication, and passion. The livestock was undoubtedly the highlight of the show, as it showcased the highest standards of breeding and feeding. In addition, the event also featured other county fair projects, from baking, canning, horticulture, artwork and handicrafts, giving the show’s attendees a glimpse into the impressive range of skills of local youths.
Caiden Pickett, of Hardin FFA, came out on top and sold his Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer for an impressive $30,000. Pickett’s heifer caught the eye of three bidders – Wingfield Construction, Pickett Oilfield Services, and Mark Blackburn – who each chipped in to secure the top prize.
The second highest bid went to Nate Stoesser of Liberty FFA, who sold his Reserve Champion American Commercial Heifer for an impressive $23,000. Once again, Wingfield Concrete, along with Maci Feed, both owned by Bill and Tammie Wingfield, of Moss Hill, had the winning bid.
Here are the results and photos of the remaining grand and reserve champion projects: