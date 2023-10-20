Local youths score big bids at TVE auction

The Trinity Valley Exposition’s Youth Livestock Show is a beloved tradition for both young agriculture students and supporters alike. This year, on Friday, Oct. 20, the premium sale went off without a hitch, bringing in a bustling arena of bidders and supporters eager to see the county’s finest projects and livestock.

The Youth Livestock Show premium sale was an opportunity for 142 local youths to show off the fruits of their hard work, dedication, and passion. The livestock was undoubtedly the highlight of the show, as it showcased the highest standards of breeding and feeding. In addition, the event also featured other county fair projects, from baking, canning, horticulture, artwork and handicrafts, giving the show’s attendees a glimpse into the impressive range of skills of local youths.

Caiden Pickett, of Hardin FFA, came out on top and sold his Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer for an impressive $30,000. Pickett’s heifer caught the eye of three bidders – Wingfield Construction, Pickett Oilfield Services, and Mark Blackburn – who each chipped in to secure the top prize.

The second highest bid went to Nate Stoesser of Liberty FFA, who sold his Reserve Champion American Commercial Heifer for an impressive $23,000. Once again, Wingfield Concrete, along with Maci Feed, both owned by Bill and Tammie Wingfield, of Moss Hill, had the winning bid.

Caiden Pickett A supporter of Caiden Pickett held up a large poster of his face as the bids began coming in for his Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer. Nate Stoesser

Here are the results and photos of the remaining grand and reserve champion projects:

Dustin Poole, of Barbers Hill 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Market Steer for $15,000 to Wowco. Alayna Philley, of Dayton 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Steer for $9,500 to Michelle Merendino. Emma Claire Wiggins, of Liberty FFA, sold her Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer for $20,000 to Wingfield Construction. Caylee Anderson, of Tarkington Junior FFA, sold her Reserve Champion AOB Commercial Heifer for $18,999 to Andco Construction. Morgan McBride, of Barbers Hill 4-H, sold her Grand Champion Market Swine for $8,000 to Colony Ridge. Shelby Albus, of Barbers Hill 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Swine for $5,200 – bidder information not available at this time. Dustin Poole, of Barbers Hill 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $4,750 to Dayton Farm and Ranch. Braelyn Goudeau, of Barbers Hill 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Goat for $4,800 to A&H Services. Caylee Anderson, of Tarkington Junior FFA, sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $8,250 to Andco Construction. Paige Creel, of Hardin FFA, sold her Reserve Champion Market Lamb for $6,500 to Watts Group, A&H Services and Kimco Consulting. Madie McBride, of Barbers Hill 4-H, sold her Grand Champion Broiler for $3,000 to First Liberty Bank and Fleetwood. Anaiya Philley, of Dayton 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Broiler for $2,899 to Earthscapes. Brylee Brock, of Barbers Hill FFA, sold her Grand Champion Market Rabbit for $3,300 to Shamrock Vacuum. Ellie Marek, of Hardin 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Rabbit for $3,100 to Capital Farm Credit of Winnie. Hana Lindsey, of Tarkington 4-H, sold her Grand Champion Decorated Cake for $3,400 to Colony Ridge. Alli Ames, of Dayton FFA, sold her Grand Champion Food, several jars of homemade salsa, for $3,000 to Kimco Consulting. Emma Claire Wiggins, of Liberty FFA, sold her Grand Champion Pie, an apple pie, for $4,100 to Pickett Oilfield Service, Mark Blackburn and Shamrock Vacuum. Brennan Nunan, of Hardin 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Bread, a loaf of garlic, bacon, cheddar and beer bread, for $3,250 to Denise Nance. Teegan Davis, of Liberty Junior FFA, sold her Grand Champion Fine Arts Project for $5,500 to H-D Pump and Supply. Brady Vauter, of Dayton 4-H, sold her Grand Champion Handicraft/Floriculture Project for $2,500 to Arlene and Mike (last name unknown at this time). Dakota Maselli, of Hardin 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Foliage Plant for $3,100 to Maci Feed and Kimco Consulting. Madison Parker, of Mid-County 4-H, sold her Grand Champion Colored Plant for $3,500 to Maci Feed. Bill Cody Odell, of Liberty FFA, sold his Grand Champion Mixture Plant for $4,100 to Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski.

Gerald Payne, a bid hawker, kept the auctioneers alerted of bids as they came in and tried to coax the bidders into upping their prices. Kari and Kyle Sopchak, owners of Earthscapes, visit with auctioneer Brady Hanson (center) before the start of the TVE auction. Generous at livestock shows throughout Liberty County, Tammie and Bill Wingfield brought their checkbook to bid on a number of items at the TVE auction on Friday, Oct. 20. Brady Hanson is synonymous with the TVE youth livestock auction. He and co-auctioneer Bret Richards have served as auctioneers for many years. Bidders were treated to brunch before the start of the TVE auction on Friday.

