Charles Arlee Christy, Sr., known fondly as Chuck, was born on March 10, 1942, in Artesia, New Mexico. He peacefully passed away on October 6, 2023, in Dayton, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and dedication.

Chuck was a man of many talents and a heart full of love for his family. His wife of 20 years, Vivian George, and his children, Veronica Willis and her husband Victor, Charles Christy Jr., Karen Hubbard, and the late Kaylynn Lloyd, were the center of his universe. He also lovingly embraced Vivian’s children, Tammy Potts, Robin Fiedler and her husband Dusty, and Roy George, as his own.

His role as a grandfather brought him immense joy, and he cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren Crystal McDonald, Starla Krafft, Ronakay Willis, Travis Potts, Stephanie Gonzales, Shelby Fiedler, Brittany McCauley, and Hudson Khan. The arrival of his great-grandchildren, Chloe McDonald, Paige McDonald, and Penelope Thornton, added more joy to his life, and he was excitedly awaiting the arrival of a great-great-grandchild, Saige.

Chuck was a hardworking man who held various jobs throughout his life. He worked as a sandblaster, a restaurant manager, and a cook, always ensuring that his family was well taken care of. His strength and dedication were evident when he took on the role of single father, raising his children with love and instilling in them the values of hard work and resilience.

Despite his busy life, Chuck always found time for his interests. He was an avid pool player, with a knack for the game that made him a formidable opponent. Reading the Sunday newspaper was his cherished ritual, immersing himself in the world’s happenings and engaging in intellectual discussions, followed by tuning into the television in the afternoons to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed the tranquility of the beach, finding peace in the rhythm of the waves and the warmth of the sun.

Chuck’s life was marked by his dedication to his family, his love for his work, and his zest for life. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him. Charles Arlee Christy Sr. will be greatly missed, but he will forever live in the hearts of his loved ones.

